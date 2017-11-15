Boner Fight for November 15th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: PETTY AUTHORITY RUN AMOK.

Video posted to Facebook of a security guard outside a Southern California shopping mall insulting a pan-handling woman carrying an infant is causing an uproar. The cellphone video captured by a passerby at San Diego’s College Grove Shopping Center shows the guard on a golf cart. He tells the woman, “You’re illegally here, you’re having babies and you’re probably on welfare.” Sonia Serrano posted the video. She was shopping with her 10-year-old daughter and recorded the altercation after she heard the guard ask about the woman’s immigration papers, according to KSWB. The video shows the guard telling Serrano to mind her own business, and then they get into an argument. “I’m gonna defend her! She has a baby!” Serrano can be heard saying. The guard accuses the woman of being part of a “scam” involving other people.

Boner Candidate #2: I’M HERE!

A New Jersey attorney nude from the waist down save for a pair of high heels strutted into a stranger’s Rutherford home and announced “I’m here,” police said. Justin Christodoro, 39, of Hackensack, subsequently was arrested in neighboring Lyndhurst on Saturday after a resident returned home to find an unknown car with an unconscious man inside parked in his driveway, NorthJersey.com reports. “It was occupied by a man sitting in the front passenger seat wearing only a black shirt and black high-heeled shoes,” Lyndhurst police Capt. John Valente told the website. A cop from Rutherford who responded to the scene as backup recognized the man’s clothing as being similar to a report from an earlier incident at a home on Eastern Way.

