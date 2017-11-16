Boner Fight for November 16th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU TRY LIVING ON A TEACHER’S SALARY.

A Maryland special education teacher was busted for allegedly selling heroin at school, officials said. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday on charges that include distribution of both heroin and prescription medications on school property, news station WJLA reported. Police pulled over the Parkside High School teacher while she was leaving school grounds in Wicomico County. Her vehicle was searched and discovered to have more than 100 capsules containing heroin, hundreds of oxycodone pills and $3,000 in cash, according to WJLA. School administrators called parents to inform them of her arrest.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: LADIES, GET OVER YOUR BIOLOGICAL URGES.

It’s another day ending in “y,” so Gene Simmons has something controversial to say. This time, the 68-year-old Kiss singer suggests women should use their sexuality to gain more money and power. In case you missed it, Simmons made the controversial remarks while discussing his new book—On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power—with the NY Post. “Women have a choice,” he told the publication. “They can dress in potato sacks, [but] as soon as they pretty themselves up with lipstick, lift and separate them and point them in our general direction, they’re gonna get a response. Guys are jackasses—we will buy them mansions and houses…all because of sex.” He also argued that women can’t have a career and kids.

Read More