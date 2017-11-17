Boner Fight for November 17th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I GOT A RIGHT TO OPEN CARRY IN CHURCH

A man accidentally shot himself and his wife inside a Tennessee church on Thursday while advocating the right to bring guns to church. The individual was displaying a Ruger handgun to other churchgoers in the sanctuary about 50 miles south of Knoxville when he apparently forgot it was loaded, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. “I carry my handgun everywhere,” he said while removing the ammunition magazine and showing the firearm to other members of the church. The man began to re-holster his weapon — but first put the magazine back into the firearm and loaded a round into the chamber, the local police chief told the paper.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SLUMS ARE CAUSED BY ONE SIMPLE THING

The Rev. Jamie Johnson says he “unequivocally” no longer agrees with his past statements. A Homeland Security official in the Trump administration appointed to cultivate unity among community organizations has quit following publication of earlier comments in which he blamed slums on the “laziness, drug use and sexual promiscuity” of African-Americans. CNN uncovered the statements the Rev. Jamie Johnson expressed while he was host of a radio program in Iowa and as a guest on other conservative shows. He made the comments about blacks and slums in 2008 on “The Right Balance” on Accent Radio Network, CNN reported. Johnson also said during his radio appearances from 2008 to 2016 that Islam’s only contribution to the world was oil and “dead bodies,” and that terrorism represented the “true meaning” of Islam. “Jews do not want to cut our heads off; Muslims want to cut our heads off,” he said in 2011. Read More Take Our Poll