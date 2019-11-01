Boner Fight for November 1st, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HOLOCAUST? I DON’T KNOW NOTHIN’ ABOUT THAT.

(CNN)A former high school principal in Boca Raton, Florida, was fired on Wednesday as a result of emails he sent to a student’s parent in April 2018 that appeared to cast doubt on the historical truth of the Holocaust. The Palm Beach County School Board voted 5-2 to terminate William Latson’s employment effective on November 21, according to records from the meeting posted online. According to the district, there’s “just cause” for firing the former principal, based on ethical misconduct and failure to carry out job responsibilities. After a parent emailed Latson in April to ask him how the school teaches students about the Holocaust, Latson responded, “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a district employee.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THAT IS JUST BAD LUCK

Brooklyn, NY — A ticked-off driver pulled a loaded, stolen gun on a car — only to discover that it was full of plainclothes cops, a high-ranking police source said Sunday.

Glenn Grays allegedly pointed the .45-caliber gun out his window after cutting off the car carrying undercover detectives from the Brooklyn North Gang Unit on the westbound Belt Parkway on Saturday in Sheepshead Bay, according to the source. Grays, a 31-year-old United States Postal Service employee, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and menacing, the source said. He was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail following an arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Sunday evening. Read More