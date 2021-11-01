Boner Fight for November 1st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HEY, I WAS JUST TRYING TO SELL A COUPLE OF HOUSES.

Jenna Ryan, a woman involved in the attack on the Capitol, may be spending time in prison because she used her personal brand to promote the violence.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: THE OGDEN LEAK.

Since July, water has been consistently flowing from a road leading into a water treatment facility in Southern Ogden. The leak has been reported many times to several people but has not been fixed yet.

via Standard Examiner