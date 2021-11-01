Boner Fight for November 1st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HEY, I WAS JUST TRYING TO SELL A COUPLE OF HOUSES.
Jenna Ryan, a woman involved in the attack on the Capitol, may be spending time in prison because she used her personal brand to promote the violence.
Boner Candidate #2: THE OGDEN LEAK.
Since July, water has been consistently flowing from a road leading into a water treatment facility in Southern Ogden. The leak has been reported many times to several people but has not been fixed yet.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.