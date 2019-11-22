Boner Fight for November 22nd, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HE MADE ME DO IT

Myles Garrett issued a statement on Thursday in response to his accusation about Mason Rudolph being widely reported and circulated earlier in the day. Garrett had his appeal hearing with the NFL on Wednesday over his indefinite suspension for bashing Rudolph in the head with the quarterback’s own helmet during “Thursday Night Football” last week. During the hearing, Garrett reportedly accused Rudolph of using a racial slur before their fight. The NFL upheld Garrett’s indefinite suspension and said they found no evidence of a racial slur being used. In his statement, Garrett stood by his accusation and said that he thought his conversation with the league would remain private. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE CAR REEKED OF REEFER; WHAT A SHOCK

There’s a time and a place for watching “South Park.” When you’re driving is not one of those times. When you’re driving and you’re high is definitely not one of those times. An Iowa City man learned that lesson the hard way Monday morning. A Johnson County deputy pulled over Griffen J. Vogelgesang Maurer, 18, around 7:11 a.m. near Dodge and Jefferson streets after seeing him watching “South Park” on his phone while driving, according to criminal complaints from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Vogelgesang Maurer’s car smelled of marijuana, and Vogelgesang Maurer admitted to recently smoking. He handed over marijuana, a pipe and grinder to the officer, police said. Read More