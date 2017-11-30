Boner Fight for November 30th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT’S A WORKING MOM TO DO?

A young mom who left her kids home alone during a strip club shift was arrested after her 2-year-old was found wandering the streets naked, according to police. Chelsea Sawyer, 22, was charged Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child after the brothers were discovered unsupervised in Rensselaer, New York, news station WTEN reported. Police said that Sawyer left her children home by themselves around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night so she could go to her shift at Nite Moves Gentleman club in Latham. She then allegedly went out after work. Authorities received a call Wednesday morning that a child was walking the streets unclothed.

Boner Candidate #2: MERRY CHRISTMAS, BUT WHO WILL FLY THE PLANES.

A glitch in American Airlines’ pilot scheduling system means that thousands of flights during the holiday season currently do not have pilots assigned to fly them. The shortage was caused by an error in the system pilots use to bid for time off, the Allied Pilots Association told NPR. The union represents the airline’s 15,000 pilots. “The airline is a 24/7 op,” union spokesman Dennis Tajer told CNBC. “The system went from responsibly scheduling everybody to becoming Santa Claus to everyone.” “The computer said, ‘Hey ya’ll. You want the days off? You got it.’ ” Tajer called it “a man-made snowstorm” and said the union estimated that more than 15,000 of the airline’s flights don’t have pilots. More pilots were granted time off between Dec. 17 and Dec. 31 than should have been, resulting in the shortage.

