Boner Fight for November 4th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: BUILD THAT WALL KIDS

A Halloween party on Oct. 25 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building featured candy, paper airplanes and — concerning for some attendees — a station where children were encouraged to help “Build the Wall” with their own personalized bricks. Photos of the children’s mural with the paper wall were provided to Yahoo News. The party, which took place inside the office building used by White House staff, included the families of executive-branch employees and VIP guests inside and outside government. Even though many of the attendees were members of President Trump’s administration, not everyone thought the Halloween game was a treat. “Horrified. We were horrified,” said a person who was there and requested anonymity to avoid professional retaliation. The Eisenhower Executive Office Building stands across from the White House and houses a large portion of the West Wing support staff and is home to the vice president’s ceremonial office. The “Build the Wall” mural was on the first floor, outside the speechwriter’s office and next to the office of digital strategy and featured red paper bricks, each bearing the name of a child. Large letters on the display spelled out “Build the Wall.” Kids dressed as superheroes and ninjas were given brick-colored paper cards and told to write their name with a marker and tape them to the wall. Alongside the paper wall were signs including one that read “America First,” a slogan often used by President Trump that had been criticized because it was previously employed by the Ku Klux Klan. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: A TRUMP SUPPORTER’S HALLOWEEN

This is @realDonaldTrump America!

This is how a Trump voter dressed their kids up for Halloween.

I leave you with this image!#IHaveNoWords🗣#IAmSpeechless🗣 #KidVicious🤐 pic.twitter.com/Av5eMV25R8 — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) November 1, 2019