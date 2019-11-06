Boner Fight for November 6th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: YEAH. I HAD THREE OR SIX BEERS.

A central Iowa fire chief is out of a job after police charged him with drunken driving while transporting a patient by ambulance. Police arrested the now-former Grand Junction Fire Department Chief Thomas Launderville on Saturday for operating while intoxicated, second offense. Authorities said the incident began late Friday when a Jefferson police officer heard radio traffic as Launderville transported the patent to Greene County Medical Center. The officer said he noticed that Launderville’s speech was severely slurred. The officer drove to the Greene County Medical Center to meet the ambulance and make sure the driver was not intoxicated. Upon arrival, the officer said he noticed that Launderville smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on is feet. Launderville admitted to the officer that he had three to four beers. When tested, the officer reported the fire chief’s blood alcohol content to be .210% Read More

Boner Candidate #2: MY DAD ISN’T RACIST. HE LET US HAVE PLAY DATES WITH MICHAEL JACKSON.

(Bloomberg) — The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., airs some of the family’s grievances over the probe into Russian 2016 election meddling — and many other topics, including Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize — in a new book. Trump Jr. also shares some personal anecdotes about growing up Trump: lobbing faux spiders into his parents’ friends’ cocktails, and playing Nintendo with pop star Michael Jackson. There’s also a nod to speculation that he might run for office one day. “Turns out I’m not a Russian agent after all!” Trump Jr., 41, writes in “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” to be published Nov. 5, according to an advance copy of the part political screed, part autobiography seen by Bloomberg News. Read More