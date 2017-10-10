Boner Fight for October 10th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SHE NEEDS TO LEARN THAT SHE MUST FINISH HER MILK

A 3-year-old Texas girl who was sent outside by her father as punishment for not drinking her milk was still missing two days later, investigators said. The Richardson Police Department announced Saturday that the girl, Sherin Mathews, was last seen by her father in the back yard of the family’s Sunningdale home about 3 a.m. Saturday. The girl, who is developmentally disabled with limited verbal skills, allegedly was told by her father, Wesley Mathews, to stand next to a tree near an alley outside their home as a form of discipline for not finishing her milk. Fifteen minutes later, when Mathews returned to check on the girl, his daughter was gone, Sgt. Kevin Perlich told the Houston Chronicle.

Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S NOT YOUR BOYFRIENDS CAR.

A woman trashed what she thought was her “cheating” boyfriend’s car in a drunken rage — only to discover it belonged to a total stranger. Christine Ann Potten tore off the rear windscreen wiper and door trim and kicked off the driver’s mirror in a 1:00 a.m. wrecking spree. It was halted when a resident awakened by the commotion opened his window and shouted: “That’s not your boyfriend’s car.” Potten, 38, staggered back home but left a trail of blood spots after cutting herself in the attack on the silver Peugeot 307. Police were called and she answered the door with her finger dripping with blood and told them: “I’m a naughty girl aren’t I?”

