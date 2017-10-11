Boner Fight for October 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THANKS FOR BRINGING HIM BACK, I GUESS.

A family did not notice they had left their 3-year-old boy at a corn maze in West Jordan until the next morning, police say. West Jordan Police Sgt. Joe Monson said someone noticed a little boy alone in the maze Monday night and brought the boy to the attention of the Crazy Corn Maze staff. “They had staff out with bullhorns announcing they had a found child, they waited at the gate, but no one showed up for the child,” Monson said. One of the corn maze owners, Kendall Schmidt, said they did everything they could, including going car to car. He said the boy was scared and crying, and couldn’t tell them much except his age and the name of his brother and his cat.

Boner Candidate #1: HIV LEADS TO SOCIALISM

Conspiracy nut and admitted “performance artist” Alex Jones, whom Trump has praised, is off the rails again. Or, he would be, if he were ever on them. This time he’s got himself in a tizzy over California‘s decision to lower the penalty for knowingly exposing someone to, or infecting them with, HIV. Gov. Jerry Brown signed the law on Friday, moving the offense from a felony down to a misdemeanor.Jones, citing a Rolling Stone article that has been debunked for relying on questionable data and reportedly misquoting one of its primary sources, claims the reason for the HIV epidemic is because of how popular it is to pass it to others. “The reason you have HIV is because it is a culture now in the gay community…to give other people HIV,” Jones says.

