Boner Fight for October 13th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE SHOULD JUST TAKE THE BOATS OUT OF THE OCEAN.

Virgina’s Republican legislature candidate Scott Pio asked David Reid a question on Twitter regarding climate change. Scott Pio said: “I’m curious, Do you think the sea level would lower, if we just took all the boats out of the water? Just a thought, not a statement,”

via Raw Story

Boner Candidate #2: THE HEADLINE CALLS HER RAUNCHY MOM BUT MANY CALLED HER THE COOL MOM.

A mother in California was arrested for hosting parties with teens while supplying them with alcohol and condoms before watching them get intimate with each other.

via The New York Post