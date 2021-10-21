Boner Fight for October 21st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: MOST UTAH VOTERS DO NOT AGREE WITH YOU.

After irrational concerns of election fraud across the nation, some Utah senators feel left out and want to audit the 2020 election despite the state voting for Donald Trump originally.

via Desert News

Boner Candidate #2: I SLEEP JUST FINE THANK YOU

Member of the “Disinformation Dozen,” Dr. Rashid Buttar has falsely spread tons of misinformation online, dissuading people from getting vaccinated. When confronted he said: “If I’m wrong so be it, because I have to look at myself in the mirror every night when I go to bed and every morning when I get up, and I don’t lose any sleep.”

via Yahoo News