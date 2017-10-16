Boner Fight for October 16th, 2017

Kade Rogers says he didn’t mean to offend anyone. But he did. And now the 22-year-old former Marine says he’s dealing with the backlash — threats to his safety in Facebook comments, people yelling and throwing drinks at him from passing cars, some unsettled neighbors. So will he take down the bloody-looking Halloween decoration draped across his garage door? No, Rogers said Friday afternoon, sitting on his front step between his wife, Danielle, and his friend, Matthew Cale. But he is trying to explain. “This is not racist,” Rogers said. “This is not racial in any way, shape or form. I am not a racist … It’s not a political statement, nothing.” “We just wanted to decorate our house for Halloween,” added Danielle Rogers. Rogers said he put up the decoration Wednesday. It’s a sheet covering his garage door that at first said, in red lettering: “Make America Great Again. Purge and Purify.” It’s flanked by two American flags and a few bloody-looking hand prints.

Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S A MAN WHO LOVES HIS FAJITAS

A Texas man was charged with felony theft after investigators linked him to an odd plot to steal more than $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years, the Brownsville Herald reported. Former Cameron County Juvenile Justice Department employee Gilberto Escaramillo missed work one day in August for a medical appointment, the same day a delivery driver called the kitchen about having 800 pounds of fajitas to drop off, the paper said. A woman informed the driver that the juvenile department didn’t serve the Tex-Mex food — but the driver said he’d been delivering it for nine years, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz told the Herald.

