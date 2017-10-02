Boner Fight for October 2nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: IT MAY BE BEAUTIFUL AND EMPOWERING BUT YOU’RE FIRED.

A plus-size woman, pregnant with her first child, was reportedly terminated from her company after posting steamy body-positive shots on social media. Stephanie and Arynn of Overton, TX, had planned to have pictures taken to announce their engagement. The pair – who preferred to keep their last names private – decided to go for a more revealing outdoor photoshoot, both opting to go topless. While Arynn stayed in his jeans, Stephanie stripped down to a bikini bottom for the sensual river shoot. The pictures, shot by Wolf & Rose Photography, were then posted on the photographer’s Facebook page, sparking a lot of feedback. The posted photos received over 66,000 reactions on Facebook and thousands of comments calling the couple “beautiful” and one stating, “I probably couldn’t love this more if I tried.” One picture in particular shows the couple – both without shirts – passionately kissing while Stephanie straddles Arryn.

Boner Candidate #2: WE SEEN IT IN A MOVIE AND IT LOOKED LIKE IT WORKED.

A couple in Beaver County is facing charges after police say they admitted to waterboarding a 12-year-old girl as punishment. The Beaver County Times reports that Dion Stevens, 34, and Malisa Stevens, 41, were charged Wednesday in connection with the incident, which occurred in April. Police learned through a ChildLine report that a 12-year-old girl was being “physically abused” by Dion and Malisa Stevens, according to the report. The girl told police in an interview that she dragged into a basement by Dion and Malisa Stevens, bound to a chair by packing tape, and had rags shoved into her mouth. Dion and Malisa Stevens then put a wet towel over the child’s face, tilted her backward so that her feet lifted off the ground and poured a bucket of cold water onto her, police said. The Beaver Times reports that, according to the police report, Dion and Malisa Stevens “openly admitted” that they tried to “waterboard” the child as a form of punishment. They also reportedly told police they learned about waterboarding “through a movie.” Dion and Malisa Stevens are charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

