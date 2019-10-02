Boner Fight for October 2nd, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: I KNEW IT…GRU IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST. I KNEW IT
A Colorado family was outraged after discovering a potential hate symbol in a photo of their children posing with characters during a trip to Universal Orlando Resorts. Tiffiney Zinger, who is black, and her husband Richard Zinger, traveled with their children to Orlando in March. During a day trip to Universal Orlando, the family stopped at a character breakfast at one of the resort’s hotels. It was there that Zinger’s daughter, who is biracial and has autism, posed for a photo with an actor dressed as Gru from the “Despicable Me” series. Her little brother posed with a Minion.
In the photo, the actor dressed as Gru makes an upside-down OK symbol with his hand over the girl’s shoulder. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: I NEEDED A HAND TO SMOKE
A Tennessee mother is facing criminal charges after she streamed a Facebook live video of herself smoking with one hand and recklessly holding an infant with another, according to multiple news outlets. It’s not immediately clear what the woman was smoking or how long the original live stream lasted, but a 43-second clip of the incident that was posted by a different Facebook user shows the suspect casually holding a baby girl with one hand and lifting her while viewers urged her to stop. “She gone kill that baby,” one viewer wrote. Tybresha Sexton, 24, of Chattanooga, was taken into custody Sunday and was being held on $100,000 bond, according to online arrest records by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Read More
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.