Boner Fight for October 2nd, 2019

A Tennessee mother is facing criminal charges after she streamed a Facebook live video of herself smoking with one hand and recklessly holding an infant with another, according to multiple news outlets. It's not immediately clear what the woman was smoking or how long the original live stream lasted, but a 43-second clip of the incident that was posted by a different Facebook user shows the suspect casually holding a baby girl with one hand and lifting her while viewers urged her to stop. "She gone kill that baby," one viewer wrote. Tybresha Sexton, 24, of Chattanooga, was taken into custody Sunday and was being held on $100,000 bond, according to online arrest records by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.