Boner Fight for October 30th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WELL SHE MAYBE A LITTLE HEAVY BUT SHE HAS A PRETTY FACE

A Quebec judge will be subject to an official complaint over comments he made during a sexual assault trial suggesting the teenage complainant was “flattered” by the accuser’s attention. Cab driver Carlo Figaro, 49, was accused of forcibly kissing and licking the face of a 17-year-old girl who was his passenger and touching her breasts and genitals over her clothes. Figaro was found guilty in May and has not yet been sentenced. He is appealing the conviction. According to Le Journal de Montreal, during the trial Judge Jean-Paul Braun remarked, “It can be said that she is a little overweight, but she has a pretty face huh?” He also suggested the victim may have been “flattered” because “it is perhaps the first time that he is interested in her.” He described the non-consensual kiss as an “acceptable gesture.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: HOW CAN WE BE SURE THIS IS REALLY KEVIN?

A family mourning the loss of a loved one does not want to deal with additional trauma. But that’s exactly what happened to Kim Goodsell when her brother Kevin died in Stockton, California. She made arrangements with A Bay Area Crematory to have his remains shipped to Utah—but the remains that arrived were not her brother’s. “It’s been ghastly. It has just been so horrible,” Goodsell told FOX40. “This has just been the worst 75 hours of our lives.” “What is this? Is this the person who does the cremation? Is this their name on the paper?’ And he goes, ‘Well, no.’ He goes, ‘That’s the deceased’s name. That’s your brother’s name,’” Goodsell said. “I said, ‘This isn’t my brother.’”

Read More