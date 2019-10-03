Boner Fight for October 3rd, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: NO, JUST DISGUSTING

A woman has been filmed clipping a man’s toenails publicly on a train. Love isn’t always pretty. A disturbing video has surfaced that shows a man and a woman doing something arguably inappropriate on a train. The footage appears to show the woman trimming the man’s toenails in public while he sits back and relaxes. The strange video appeared on the Instagram page PassengerShaming, which documents the strange, disturbing and sometimes gross things people do during their travels, Fox News reported. “Happy Monday!” the video was captioned, along with a hashtag reading “choochoo”, suggesting the act took place on a train. Based on the responses, it’s pretty clear that social media users were not OK with the public grooming. “Where are all the shavings and clippings going? I’m sure she has a tarp underneath them,” one user sarcastically stated. Another user simply said, “That is disgusting.” Surprisingly, there were others who seemed genuinely impressed, regarding the woman’s act as a display of affection. “I want a girl who will make me sandwiches and cut my toenails,” one person said, while another simply wrote, “Well that’s love right there.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THE APTLY NAMED “EARLY TERMINATION FEE”

SAN LORENZO, Calif. — Isabel Albright of San Lorenzo was among the oldest people in America – living through two world wars, 18 presidents and several moon landings. She was born before television came into being. Yet, ironically, she didn’t outlive her satellite TV contract. And that was a problem. “Everything was fine until we went to disconnect and that’s when all the surprises happened,” said her son-in-law, John Manrique of Hayward, California. Albright died last December at the remarkable age of 102. The family has been repairing the house for sale, sifting through boxes and closing up a life that spanned a whole century. Which was why the last bill from DirecTV seemed so galling: Although she lived more than 100 years, Albright still received an “early termination fee” from DirecTV. “They told us… we’re going to charge you $160 for an early termination fee,” Manrique scoffed. “She’s gone. Nobody’s living (here). We’re selling the house. You’re going to tell us we have to keep the service at a house that’s not ours?” Read More