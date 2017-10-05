Boner Fight for October 5th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: CAUGHT IN A RAIN OF BULLETS? GET SMALL.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., had some strange advice to those who may be faced with an active shooter situation: “Get small.” Following the country’s largest mass shooting in modern history, Thune was faced with questions on gun control measures, and whether or not Republicans will take action. “It sounds like [the shooter] used conversion kits and other things, you know, to make the weapons more lethal,” Thune reportedly told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson. “We’ll look at the facts when we get them all in here. I think a lot of us want to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like that from happening again.” It’s been confirmed that shooter Stephen Paddock was in possession of two bump-stocks, which enhance a semi-automatic gun to make it behave more akin to a full automatic — though despite possessing bump-stocks, it is still unclear if the devices were actually used during Paddock’s attack. Bump-stocks are legal to possess.

Boner Candidate #2: A WOMAN WITH A SPORTS QUESTION? PRETTY FUNNY.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton laughed and made light of a female reporter who asked about one of his teammates, saying it was “funny to hear a female” ask the question. Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton during Wednesday’s news conference about wide receiver Devin Funchess embracing the physicality of routes and if Newton got enjoyment out of that. Newton responded, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny.” Panthers director of communications Steven Drummond said in a statement that he spoke with Newton and Rodrigue “and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words. We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team.” Rodrigue said in a statement that Newton did not apologize.

