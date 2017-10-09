Boner Fight for October 9th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THE DOVE SOAP PURITY TEST.

Customers are fuming over a racist new Dove ad showing a black woman turning herself into a white woman — which the company’s since yanked, claiming it “missed the mark.” The ad was released Saturday afternoon and showed four pictures – two of the smiling black woman pulling her t-shirt over her head and two of her apparently morphing into a white woman. A bottle of Dove body wash was displayed in the corner. The red-faced personal care brand quickly pulled the ad and issued a statement on its Facebook page. “Dove is committed to representing the beauty of diversity. In an image we posted this week, we missed the mark in thoughtfully representing women of color and we deeply regret the offense that it has caused,” Dove said. “The feedback that has been shared is important to us and we’ll use it to guide us in the future.” The apology received a barrage of outraged comments.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WE REALLY ARE “THE HOME OF THE BRAVE “AREN’T WE.

‘This is for the national anthem you pieces of shit’ A video has emerged of a white student throwing beer on two black men for kneeling during the national anthem at a Lakers game. Haley Perea, a student at California Baptist University, is seen hurling her drink on the two men and saying: “Excuse me, this is for the national anthem you pieces of shit.” Her classmate Savannah Sugg recorded the clip and uploaded it to Twitter the caption: “‘Take a kneel for the land of the slaves.’ Disrespect our flag and our country and that’s how we’ll react.” The two students deleted their social media accounts after the uproar that followed. Many have called for Perea and Sugg to be kicked out of California Baptist University and fired from their jobs (the restaurant where Sugg works confirmed to The Tab that she is still employed by them). Read More Take Our Poll