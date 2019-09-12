Boner Fight for September 12th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: I SAT THERE FOR TWO HOURS

A deaf woman in Campbell, Calif. says she was discriminated against by a Jack in Box employee who would only take her order to drive back to the speaker to order. ReVae Arnaud-Jensen posted a video of the incident on Facebook, embedded below, which shows the now-fired employee yelling, and berating her as she tries to explain that she can't hear him through the speaker, but can read lips, which is why she pulled forward to the window. According to WTAP, Arnaud-Jensen is a single mother of three who is demanding that Jack in the Box properly train their employees and CEO to better understand deaf culture.

Boner Candidate #3: SO NOW HOW DO I FEED THE KIDS?

FBI administrators on Wednesday confirmed the bureau is investigating MyPayrollHR less than a week after the business shut down without warning, leaving thousands of its company clients across the nation struggling to find ways to pay their workers.The Clifton Park, New York-based payroll service provider – a subsidiary of ValueWise Corp. – shuttered its doors on Friday after withdrawing nearly $35 million total from the bank accounts of thousands of employees working for its roughly 4,000 business customers across the nation. The problem started on September 4 when Cachet Financial Services – the California-based third-party firm that distributes payroll deposits for MYPayrollHR – received an unusual request for $26 million to be sent to an account at Pioneer Savings Bank, according to Krebsonsecurity. Cachet questioned Pioneer Savings about the deposit and was told MyPayrollHR's bank account had been frozen.