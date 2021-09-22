Boner Fight for September 22nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I HAVE TO QUESTION THE WISDOM OF GOING TO ‘HANG TIME SPORTS BAR’ IN THE FIRST PLACE.
A couple in Texas were kicked out of a restaurant because they were wearing masks in order to protect their newborn son.
Boner Candidate #2: …AND HE HAD THE LEG STRAPPED TO HIS HEAD.
A man accused of armed robbery was found with both the victim’s backpack and his prosthetic leg which he had strapped to his head.
