Boner Fight for September 24th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: STEP ASIDE LITTLE SWEEDE

Just as teen eco-warrior Greta Thunberg was about to make her big entrance at the UN Climate Summit in New York – an event she has campaigned tirelessly for – climate change denier Donald Trump cut in front of her, effectively stealing her moment. A cascade of emotions paraded across the 16-year-old Swedish activist’s face as she watched the US president walk in front of her and speak to reporters at Monday’s summit addressing an issue he believes is ‘fake news’. As clips of Thunberg’s reaction have gone viral on social media, DailyMail.com spoke to body language expert Patti Wood about the science behind her expressions. ‘We saw her face transform. We saw her ready to go be introduced, and then you saw puzzlement, and then you have what I call “dagger eyes”,’ Wood said, describing how Thunberg’s eyebrows tilted inward.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU TRY DOING THIS JOB SOBER

A school bus driver in Longview, Washington, faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a child who had just gotten off the bus called 911, claiming the driver was intoxicated, police said. Catherine Maccarone, 48, is on administrative leave while Longview Public Schools carries out its internal investigation of the September 12 incident, the district said Friday. In the 911 call, the child said the driver passed three red lights, and “there’s still kids on the there.” The driver was wobbling, the child said, and in her eyes “you can tell she was drunk.” The 911 communications center contacted the school district transportation office and the bus driver was stopped, the Longview Police Department said in a September 13 Facebook post. Responding police officers “smelled an obvious odor of intoxicants coming from Maccarone,” the post said. There were no children on board at the time of the arrest, police said, but she had just completed two afternoon bus routes. Maccarone was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and DUI, police said, adding that additional charges could come after the investigation is finished.

