Boner Fight for September 3rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON PAT. IT’S TIME TO TAKE A LONG NAP.

Pat Robertson, the famed televangelist from the long-running 700 Club show, claimed on Monday in the aftermath of the Las Vegas attack that the deadliest mass shooting in American history was caused by people disrespecting the president and the flag. As pointed out by Hemant Mehta at Patheos’ “The Friendly Atheist” column, Robertson said “violence in the streets” could be explained by a lack of “controlling” and “biblical” authority in the United States. “Why is it happening?” Robertson asked his audience. “The fact that we have disrespect for authority; there is profound disrespect for our president, all across this nation they say terrible things about him. It’s in the news, it’s in other places. There is disrespect now for our national anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions of our government, disrespect for the court system. All the way up and down the line, disrespect.”

Read More

