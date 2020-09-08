Boner Fight for September 8, 2020

BONER FIGHT
Boner Candidate #1: WHY ARE PEOPLE SO STUPID?
A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 7,000 acres, officials say. YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) — A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 7,000 acres, officials said Sunday. According to the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit, the El Dorado Fire was caused by “a smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used during the party in El Dorado Ranch Park. The fire spread from the park to Yucaipa Ridge, which separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from Yucaipa. “Cal Fire reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire”, the agency said in a press release. “Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.” The El Dorado Fire erupted Saturday before 10:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. It has grown to 7,386 acres as of Monday morning and containment is listed at 7%. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sunday for San Bernardino County due to the fire. Four other counties in California were also under a state of emergency due to wildfires amid extreme temperatures.
Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S IT. FOOTBALL IS OVER
Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys’ ‘green light’ to protest. If you’ve already held your fantasy football draft, you wasted your time. Colin Kaepernick is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That is, at least according to Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted Monday night that “Football is officially dead.” The impetus of Eric Trump’s rage tweet was news that Dallas Cowboys players have been given the “green light” to protest during the national anthem. No Dallas Cowboys player has knelt during the anthem in the four years since Colin Kaepernick first sparked a wave of protests against racial injustices and police brutality. “Football is officially dead — so much for ‘America’s sport.’ Goodbye NFL… I’m gone,” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter. On Friday, while appearing on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shifted his tone regarding players protesting during the national anthem, urging fans to respect the fact that players’ opinions are diverse. “That’s the great thing about America: Everybody has a difference,” Jones said. “If our players are there, they are sensitive to and respect what America is as it relates to the flag. I’ll assure you that. I’d hope that our fans — and I think they will — understand that our players have issues that they need help on. They need help from the majority of America.”
