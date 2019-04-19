Boner of the Day for April 19th, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: I HAVE HEALING CRYSTALS IN MY PURSE

A woman told police the shards of meth in her purse were actually her “healing crystals,” according to KTRK. Police in Friendswood pulled over Cactus Calderas for not signaling a lane change. Police said Calderas consented to a vehicle search during which officers found meth, butane lights and a small pipe in her purse, KTRK reports. The woman allegedly told police that the crystals were not meth but instead “healing crystals.” She is now charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC

A petition calling for the termination of a second-grade teacher at a Pennsylvania public school has garnered more than 7,000 signatures after a social media post regarding her feedback to a student went viral. Chris Piland took to Facebook to voice his displeasure with his son’s second-grade teacher at Valley View Elementary School — identified as Alyssa Rupp Bohenek by the Scranton Times-Tribune — after she wrote a remark on a math assignment. Written in red ink above the assignment, which features 50 subtraction problems, the teacher allegedly wrote of the 7-year-old’s work: “Absolutely pathetic. He answered 13 in 3 min! Sad.” “I am beyond frustrated that someone would write this on a childs work,” Piland shared. According to the Times-Tribune, school superintendent Rose Minniti, was made aware of the remarks written on the assignment on Tuesday. After a meeting between the Valley View School District and the teacher, an investigation has been initiated. “It’s a personnel issue and the results of that are not going to be dictated by social media,” Minniti told the news outlet. “It’s going to be dictated by the facts and evidence.” Still, many online are calling for the teacher to be fired.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: THE NAKED BURGLER

Authorities in Florida are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who they say burglarized a Little League concession stand wearing nothing more than a ballcap and gloves. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the naked burglar struck the stand at Fischer Field in Dunedin almost two weeks ago. Deputies say the burglar stole cameras and a cash box with $250 inside, and he caused $5,000 in damage. Surveillance video obtained by the Tampa Bay Times also shows the man taking a package of hot dogs. The ball field is shared with Dunedin High School.

Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: THE “SHELL ON” CHALLENGE

Teens are daring each other to eat plastic packaging, cardboard boxes and fruit peels — and posting videos of themselves doing it to Snapchat — in a bizarre new social media trend called “shell on.” While not as dangerous as the potentially fatal “Tide Pod challenge” which involved eating laundry detergent pods, doctors still advise against eating anything that isn’t food. “Organic material like fruit peels are typically not dangerous. Zest is often used in recipes (lemon zest) which is the shavings of the rind,” Chicago-area physician Max Plitt told The Post. “Eating plastic, on the other hand, can be dangerous. BPA has been suggested to influence hormones. Chemicals in PVC like vinyl chloride have been linked to cancers.” A recent video posted to Snapchat shows Liam Hamm, a sophomore at McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona, biting through a plastic bag filled with carrots. “Ya’ll eat your lunch with or without the shell,” reads a caption along with the video of Hamm tearing through plastic packaging with his teeth.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: A WELL DESERVED KNEE TO THE GROIN

An Alaska school district is coming under fire for how it handled the discipline for a female student who kneed a boy in the groin as he blocked her exit from the girls bathroom, KTUU reported. “We had an incident last week to where some boys entered the girls bathroom, and a girl kneed a boy, feeling threatened,” said Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-Fairbanks. “They were blocking her way. And she was suspended from school because she used too much force.” According to Wilson, the boys were in the bathroom because of “some kind of protest.” The Washington Post reported the boys were upset about a selfie taken in the boys bathroom by a student transitioning from female to male. They walked into the girls bathroom to take their own selfie “as a [form] of protest,” the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District superintendent said. Wilson told KTUU the reason they were there shouldn’t matter. “If you ever feel threatened, for your safety, whatever force you think you have to go give, I will stand by you and so will your community, and not for those boys who were where they didn’t belong,” Wilson said.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I SAID, “RIGHT TURN”

A 51-year-old Cocoa woman is accused of pointing a gun at another woman after the victim would not turn right at a red light, according to an arrest report from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Penny Herndon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. On March 2, the victim was driving west on Highway 50 in Titusville and stopped at a red light. The victim was going to merge onto Interstate 95, according to the arrest report. The woman told investigators she saw a black van stop behind her. The driver of the van started to honk the horn despite the light still being red, according to the report. The arrest report shows the victim was unable to merge onto Interstate 95. The light eventually turned green and both drivers moved onto the on-ramp of the interstate. The driver of the black van followed closely behind the victim, according to the report. Investigators said the victim told the sheriff’s office she changed lanes to allow the black van to pass her. The black van passed her and changed lanes to get in front of her, according to the report. The report shows the victim had to hit the brakes so she would not hit the van. The victim said the driver of the van changed lanes to be parallel with her. The sheriff’s office said the victim told investigators the suspect held a gun and pointed it at the victim’s car. This caused the victim to hit her brakes and the van drove away.

Read More