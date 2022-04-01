Boner of the Day for April 1st, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THAT BILLBOARD PEED ON ME.

A billboard in the UK designed to improve the stigma around female urinary incontinence does so by peeing on people under it.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: STEP RIGHT UP FOR BELLY PIC AND BREAST MILK

Emily Mai, from Melbourne, Australia, made more then $225,000 on OnlyFans by selling her breast milk, and belly pictures while she was pregnant.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #3: I GOT MY GIRLFRIENDS LIPS TATOOED ON MY FACE AND INSTANTLY REGRETTED IT.

A man got an understandably angry phone call from his girlfriend of two weeks after he got her lips tattooed on his cheek.

via The New York Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THERE WERE PILES OF THEM. PILES I TELL YOU.

Earlier this month, federal investigators declared that the TestUtah initiative run by Nomi Health poses an imminent threat to public health and safety due to negligent treatment of it’s tests at multiple sites. Despite no longer meeting the legal requirements to preform coronavirus tests, TestUtah was never required to close down. There was also never a warning issued to the public.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT AN AWFUL THING TO DO TO LITTLE DEBBIE.

A man made the logical and mature decision to pee all over the snack-racks at a Detroit gas station after his credit card was declined.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S PRETTY CLEAR SHE NEEDED A RIDE

A woman stole a car to drive to a court appearance about how she stole a car.

via KRON4