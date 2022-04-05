Boner of the Day for April 5th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WHY MUST THEY ATTACK?

The university of Utah’s “Pride U” was defaced using duct tape and hate speech on the Trans Day of Visibility.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: BY HIS T-SHIRT SHALL YE KNOW HIM.

A man who was arrested for drunk driving, was also wearing a shirt that said: “Biden is an Idiot.”

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: M-I-C-K-E-Y, M-O-U-S-E.

Rep. Lauren Boebert misspelled the name of Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse in a tweet about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

via Yahoo News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SO, THE WEDDING IS OFF?

A woman on TikTok cancelled her wedding after she discovered nude photos of her sisters, and coworkers on her partner’s computer.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: WE WEREN’T NEGLIGENT, WE JUST FORGOT TO HOOK HER UP.

A woman was severely traumatized during surgery when she was paralyzed by her anesthetists, but still capable of feeling all of the pain of her C-section.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #3: PRO PEDOPHILE

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Sen. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Mitt Romney, pedophiles after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court justice.

via Yahoo News