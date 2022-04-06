Boner of the Day for April 6th, 2022

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: SHE WROTE THE BOOK ON THAT….LITERALLY.
Self-published romance novelist, Nancy Crampton Brophy, who previously wrote an essay called “How to Murder Your Husband” is currently on trial for the murder of her husband.
Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS A GOOD SHOW.
A man watching YouTube while he was driving ended up driving into the wall of a garage at a Sandy home, hitting the car parked inside.
Boner Candidate #3: FIVE YEARS OLD? PRIME MARRYING AGE.
A bill being introduced in Tennessee by the GOP would allow common-law marriage, eliminating age requirements and potentially covering up child sex abuse.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: PEOPLE GET THE DAMNDEST TATOOS.
Photos have been circling online of people who have gotten tattoos of the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Boner Candidate #2: JUST LET THEM BELIEVE IT.
In the popular Reddit thread “Am I the Asshole?”, a woman is asking for support after telling her brother and her sister-in-law she would not cater to their religious beliefs by removing the dinosaur toys from her home.
Boner Candidate #3: I’M JUST STUPID I GUESS, BECAUSE HE’S POPULAR SO HE MUST BE GOOD.
On his Podcast, Joe Rogan recently said that he believes Lia Thomas, a transgender college swimmer, competing against cisgender women is “an assault on women’s sports”.