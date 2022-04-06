Boner of the Day for April 6th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: SHE WROTE THE BOOK ON THAT….LITERALLY.

Self-published romance novelist, Nancy Crampton Brophy, who previously wrote an essay called “How to Murder Your Husband” is currently on trial for the murder of her husband.

via Literary Hub

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS A GOOD SHOW.

A man watching YouTube while he was driving ended up driving into the wall of a garage at a Sandy home, hitting the car parked inside.

via KSL

Boner Candidate #3: FIVE YEARS OLD? PRIME MARRYING AGE.

A bill being introduced in Tennessee by the GOP would allow common-law marriage, eliminating age requirements and potentially covering up child sex abuse.

via WJHL

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: PEOPLE GET THE DAMNDEST TATOOS.

Photos have been circling online of people who have gotten tattoos of the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: JUST LET THEM BELIEVE IT.

In the popular Reddit thread “Am I the Asshole?”, a woman is asking for support after telling her brother and her sister-in-law she would not cater to their religious beliefs by removing the dinosaur toys from her home.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #3: I’M JUST STUPID I GUESS, BECAUSE HE’S POPULAR SO HE MUST BE GOOD.

On his Podcast, Joe Rogan recently said that he believes Lia Thomas, a transgender college swimmer, competing against cisgender women is “an assault on women’s sports”.

via TMZ