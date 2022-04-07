Boner of the Day for April 7th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I SAY THROW THE BOOK AT ‘EM

Charges were recently dropped against a pair of women who allegedly broke into a man’s house and glitter-bombing him.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: RATHER THAN TRYING TO CURTAIL THIS DANGEROUS BEHAVIOR, THE CITY OF JACKSONVILLE WANTS YOU TO KNOW IT’S NOT THEIR AMBULANCE.

A video Instagram recently went viral by showing an absolute legend doing doughnuts in a Jacksonville ambulance.

via News 4 Jax

Boner Candidate #3: WE HAD TO LIE AND MISLEAD PEOPLE SO THEY COULD SEE THE TRUTH.

An edited video on Twitter showed Governor Spencer Cox sharing his pronouns while he introduced himself in order to shame him in front of the far-right.

via Salt Lake Tribune

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WHY DON’T YOU DO SOME GOOD FOR THE PEOPLE OF TEXAS, INSTEAD OF POLITICAL GRANDSTANDING.

Instead of accomplishing anything of value, as per usual, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed a bill that would charter busses to send immigrants directly to the steps of the US capital.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT ROMNEY IT’S HIS PRO-PEDOPHILE VIEWS.

Multiple senators, including Mitt Romney, are being called “Pro-Pedophile” after they announced to vote in Ketanji Brown Jackson as a new Supreme Court Justice.

via Deseret News

Boner Candidate #3: HAVING A HUSBAND AND A SUGAR DADDY ON THE SIDE IS AN ALL CONSUMING, FULL TIME JOB YOUR HONOR.

A juror on the Parkland Shooting trail asked to be dismissed because she’s both married and she has a “sugar daddy.”

via Fox News