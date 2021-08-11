Boner of the Day for August 11th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: IT LOOKS LIKE NICK HAS BABIES JUST SO HE CAN GIVE THEM DUMB NAMES

Nick Cannon has fathered four children in less than a year, each of them with a more interesting name than the last.

via Just Jared

BONER CANDIDATE #2: DID ANYONE THINK TO PUT THE NIPPLE ON ICE FOR RE-ATTACHMENT

A man in Chicago got into a road rage incident with an off duty police officer and ended up biting the officer’s nipple off.

via CWB Chicago

BONER CANDIDATE #3: A BUNCH OF RECKLESS CHUCKLE HEADS

People have been risking their lives in order to get selfies on an active volcano in Iceland.

via New York Post

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THEY MAY BE WATCHING YOU.

After staying in a vacation rental in California, a man discovered that he had been watched on security cameras by the home owner.

via SF Gate

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IRONIC THAT HE TAUGHT CRIMINOLOGY AND DEVIANT BEHAVIOR, DON’T YOU THINK?

A California college lecturer is being held without bail after being suspected of starting a series of fires near the Dixie Fire.

via SF Gate

BONER CANDIDATE #3: ALEC. ALEC. SOMETIMES IT’S BEST TO SAY NOTHING.

Despite several allegations of sexual harassment, Alec Baldwin calls Cuomo’s resignation “tragic”.

via Yahoo! News