Boner of the Day for August 11th, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: IT LOOKS LIKE NICK HAS BABIES JUST SO HE CAN GIVE THEM DUMB NAMES
Nick Cannon has fathered four children in less than a year, each of them with a more interesting name than the last.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: DID ANYONE THINK TO PUT THE NIPPLE ON ICE FOR RE-ATTACHMENT
A man in Chicago got into a road rage incident with an off duty police officer and ended up biting the officer’s nipple off.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: A BUNCH OF RECKLESS CHUCKLE HEADS
People have been risking their lives in order to get selfies on an active volcano in Iceland.
ROUND TWO
BONER CANDIDATE #1: THEY MAY BE WATCHING YOU.
After staying in a vacation rental in California, a man discovered that he had been watched on security cameras by the home owner.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: IRONIC THAT HE TAUGHT CRIMINOLOGY AND DEVIANT BEHAVIOR, DON’T YOU THINK?
A California college lecturer is being held without bail after being suspected of starting a series of fires near the Dixie Fire.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: ALEC. ALEC. SOMETIMES IT’S BEST TO SAY NOTHING.
Despite several allegations of sexual harassment, Alec Baldwin calls Cuomo’s resignation “tragic”.
