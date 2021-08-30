Boner of the Day for August 30th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: IT WAS OKAY BECAUSE IT WAS AN AMERICAN SPIRIT CIGARETTE.

A woman started smoking a cigarette on a Spirit Airlines flight because the plane was taking too long to get to the gate after landing.

via Yahoo!

BONER CANDIDATE #2: GOV. DEATH MAKING MONEY OFF THE PANDEMIC.

Governor Ron DeSantis is selling merchandise mocking Dr. Fauci and denouncing masks and vaccines in order to raise money for his campaign.

via HuffPost

BONER CANDIDATE #3: 20 SECONDS. HOW COULD THEY KNOW WHAT I WAS DOING IN 20 SECONDS.

A woman in Georgia was booked for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after she was seen masturbating on a beach.

via The Smoking Gun

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ALLIGATOR ATTACK…AND IT’S NOT WHAT YOU THINK.

A Florida man has been charged with alligator poaching and felony cruelty to animals after he was seen on video intentionally running over an alligator and its’ nest with a tractor mower.

via NY Daily News

BONER CANDIDATE #2: PROUD BOYS IN AMERICAN FORK.

An AFPD officer posted a now-deleted photo on the Department’s Twitter account that featured a citizen making an offensive hand gesture and wearing a hat with the Proud Boys logo.

via Fox13

BONER CANDIDATE #3: I WAS TRYING TO WIN HER BACK.

A man in Georgia disguised himself in order to kidnap his ex-wife and then attempt to rescue her as himself so he could ‘win her back’.

via MSN