Boner of the Day for February 25th, 2021

Round One
Boner Candidate #1: SURE… TAKE THE BABY
A woman’s baby went missing after the daycare workers mistakenly handed the baby over to an elderly couple.
Boner Candidate #2: TAKE THAT
During a fight, a Colorado man accidently shot his own leg.
Boner Candidate #3: REVENGE POOP AND STILL NOT FIRED
A railroad engineer got back at his boss by pooping on the train connector. Despite the horrific act, he was never fired because of a prior decision from the National Rail Adjustment Board
Round Two
Boner Candidate #1: NOT A MASK IN SIGHT
Hundreds of high school kids gathered together for a dance. Videos from the dance showed the students all dancing without masks.
Boner Candidate #2: TURNS OUT IT WAS JUST A PIECE OF TAPE
A women pulled what she thought was a parasite from her child’s ear. After going to a doctor, she found out that the parasite was just a harmless piece of tape.
Boner Candidate #3: TRUST THE SCIENCE
In protest to the Equality act Marjorie Taylor Greene places a sign above her door that says: “Two Genders.”
