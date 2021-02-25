Boner of the Day for February 25th, 2021

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: SURE… TAKE THE BABY

A woman’s baby went missing after the daycare workers mistakenly handed the baby over to an elderly couple.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: TAKE THAT

During a fight, a Colorado man accidently shot his own leg.

via Fox 21

Boner Candidate #3: REVENGE POOP AND STILL NOT FIRED

A railroad engineer got back at his boss by pooping on the train connector. Despite the horrific act, he was never fired because of a prior decision from the National Rail Adjustment Board

via Law and Crime

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: NOT A MASK IN SIGHT

Hundreds of high school kids gathered together for a dance. Videos from the dance showed the students all dancing without masks.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: TURNS OUT IT WAS JUST A PIECE OF TAPE

A women pulled what she thought was a parasite from her child’s ear. After going to a doctor, she found out that the parasite was just a harmless piece of tape.

via the New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: TRUST THE SCIENCE

In protest to the Equality act Marjorie Taylor Greene places a sign above her door that says: “Two Genders.”

via Independent