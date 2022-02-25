Boner of the Day for February 25th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THE REF GETS A LEFT HOOK OUTTA NOWHERE.

A Texas mother attacked a seventh grader at a middle school basketball game.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: MAN, SHE REALLY WANTS TO BE RAILROAD COMMISSONER.

Texas candidate Sarah Stogner who’s running for Railroad Commissioner posted nearly-nude pictures of herself on top of an oil pump.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: OH, COME ON TODD… REALLY?

Liberal logic … 2017-2021 Everything is POTUS’ fault

2021-now Nothing is POTUS’ fault — Todd Weiler (@gopTODD) February 24, 2022





ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOU GAVE MY DAD THE WORST FADE EVER.

A man walked into a barber shop and poured gasoline on the floor in a fit of rage. He was arrested before anyone was hurt.

via Eyewitness News

Boner Candidate #2: THE DROOLING BANDIT.

A burglar in New Jersey was arrested after he was traced back by the salvia he drooled all over the scene.

via NBC4 New York

Boner Candidate #3: HEY ALVORD, WHY DON’T YOU JUST STAY OUT OF IT.

Salt Lake City councilman, David Alvord, said in a since-deleted Facebook post that, “I think we’re just talking about a small section of Ukraine. Help me understand why the U.S. should care. I’ve listened to a few reports. Putin = Evil? Is that it?”

via KSL News