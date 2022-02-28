Boner of the Day for February 28th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: OH, I KNOW THE NAME OF THAT SNAKE.

A woman in South Caroline called the cops to report a home intruder. The intruder was a snake.

via UPI

Boner Candidate #2: NICK FUENTES? NEVER HEARD OF HIM.

Majorie Taylor Greene claimed that she didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was, despite being a surprise speaker at a white nationalist event that he organized.

via New York Intelligencer

Boner Candidate #3: HER HUSBAND IS A TRADITIONALIST. HE LIKES TO DO THINGS THE OLD FASHIONED WAY.

A woman on Reddit claimed that her husband wanted to have a child with her sister ‘the traditional way’ after multiple failed attempts to have a child.

via Someecards

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THE BIG QUESTION, OF COURSE, IS WHY DIDN’T YOU DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT AT THE TIME?

Former attorney general Bill Barr has a 600 page book coming out titled “One Damn Thing After Another” which is about his many problems with the twice-impeached president Donald Trump.

via Mediaite

Boner Candidate #2: NEVER TRY TO DEPRIVE A MAN OF THE BBQ SAUCE HE HAS COMMING TO HIM.

A man in Texas fire shots because of an argument with restaurant workers over barbecue sauce.

via KJ 97

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES UNTIL THEY CONFISCATE YOUR ITALIAN VILLA.

Russian TV host, Vladimir Soloviev who spread anti-Ukrainian hate to enable Putin’s war, is now crying about the loss of his Italian villa because of the war.

via Yahoo Finance