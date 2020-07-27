Boner of the Day for July 27, 2020

BONER ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: A VERY SPECIAL GUEST IN SPANISH FORK

Last night Spanish Fork welcomed a very special guest to the Fiesta Days Rodeo — Donald Trump Jr.

While in Utah to meet with GOP candidates and celebrate that state’s Pioneer Day holiday, Trump Jr. attended the rodeo to personally recognize a Gold Star family and thank them for their sacrifice. Gold Star status is given to the surviving family members of servicemen and -women who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging the sacrifice they and their families have made to protect our freedom. A Gold Star family can display a Gold Star Service Flag in memory of loved ones they’ve lost and the number of gold stars on the flag corresponds to with the number of individuals who were killed or died.

Boner Candidate #2: I DON’T THINK WE SHOULD PAY MNUCHIN TO DO WHAT HE DOES

The Treasury secretary with offshore tax havens is certain U.S. taxpayers will be upset when they get extra aid to weather COVID-19. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attacked continuing enhanced benefits for unemployed Americans by complaining that workers will “sit home” collecting the money. “It wouldn’t be fair to use taxpayer dollars to pay more people to sit home than they would get working and get a job,” Mnuchin told Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday in the video above. Mnuchin made nearly the same comment to reporters on Saturday.

Critics erupted and blasted Mnuchin as an out-of-touch, ultra-wealthy multimillionaire who was grilled at his nomination hearing for shortchanging the same U.S. taxpayers with offshore tax havens sheltering his money. Many on Twitter pointed out that workers sidelined by the pandemic are taxpayers who expect some protection now from their government.

“This son of a Goldman Sachs banker — literally born sliding into home plate — is calling you lazy,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tweeted to unemployed American workers.

The weekly $600 in enhanced federal funds on top of standard state unemployment benefits was intended to help workers cover basic costs like food, rent and mortgage payments amid a current unemployment rate of 11.1%. It is set to expire at the end of the week. The plunge in income is expected to result in mortgage defaults and evictions for some 20 million Americans. It would also damage businesses in an economy overwhelmingly fueled by consumer spending.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU KNEELING ATHLETES SHOULD GET OUT OF THE COUNTRY

Hall of Fame NFL coach Mike Ditka said athletes who kneel during the national anthem should “get the hell out of the country.” After strongly criticizing former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others for starting the solidarity movement with Black Lives Matter back in 2016, the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd hasn’t changed Ditka’s outlook. “If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country,” Ditka said during an interview with TMZ on Sunday. “That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned,” the former broadcaster went on. “So, I’m only going to say what I feel … You don’t protest against the flag, and you don’t protest against this country who’s given you the opportunities to make a living playing a sport that you never thought would happen. So, I don’t want to hear all the crap.” Floyd’s death on Memorial Day has sparked massive protests in cities across the country that have carried on through the summer. As sports like the MLB and NBA return during the coronavirus pandemic, both leagues have granted players the opportunity to voice their support of the BLM movement through their uniforms and other apparel worn during warm-ups. At the MLB’s Opening Day earlier this week, the entire rosters of the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees knelt for a minute while they clutched a single, long black cloth that stretched behind the foul lines. The teams did then rise for the anthem.

BONER ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WELL AT LEAST THEY WERE WEARING MASKS, I GUESS.

We are on the brink folks … the latest is a couple that thought it was a good idea to make their point by going to a Minnesota Walmart wearing masks with Nazi swastikas emblazoned on them … and thankfully, other shoppers called them out in a big way. The 59-year-old man and 64-year-old woman say they’re not Nazis, but rather they are warning people what will become of America if Joe Biden is elected. So, in other words, telling people to wear a mask in their book is equivalent to genocide … INSANE. Well, they got schooled plenty, as shoppers tore into them, calling them un-American. Cops were called and showed up Saturday, and the officers slapped the couple with a trespass notice, prohibiting them from shopping at Walmart for a year. In the video, the swastika-wearing duo is confronted by bystanders offended by their use of imagery associated with Nazi iconography employed during WWII. Marshall PD says they responded to the incident around noon on Saturday, on reports that the couple’s masks were causing a disturbance.

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS A NECESSARY EVIL..

Slavery “was the necessary evil upon which the union was built,” the Arkansas senator said in an interview. Controversial Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called slavery the nation’s “necessary evil” in a new interview published Sunday. The senator told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that slavery was the evil ”upon which the union was built.” He made the stunning comment while discussing how slavery should be taught in schools. “We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country,” Cotton said. “As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built.” Cotton also noted that the “union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.” Instead of portraying America as “an irredeemably corrupt, rotten and racist country,” the nation should be viewed “as an imperfect and flawed land, but the greatest and noblest country in the history of mankind,” he added.

Boner Candidate #3: WE’RE EATING LUNCH. IN A PARK. AWAY FROM OTHER PEOPLE. WHAT ELSE DO YOU WANT?

We’ve seen plenty of videos where some jerk without a mask goes ham on others who call them out … well, this is the reverse, and it’s equally disgusting. A woman maced a couple who were eating — obviously without a mask — at a San Diego dog park. The video picks up in the middle of the action. It appears the woman in the mask went nuts on the couple for not covering their faces with masks. Thing is … they were eating lunch as they watched their 3-month-old pug play in the park. According to the couple, the woman called them “idiots” and flipped them off. She came up to the table where they were having lunch, pointed the mace canister in the woman’s direction, and sprayed her. Her husband then got a heavy dose before wrestling the can away from her.