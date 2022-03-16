Boner of the Day for March 16th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN IS SOMEONE GOING TO SHUT HIM UP

The highest ranking trans woman in the nation became the target of transphobic hate speech from Tucker Carlson after she was announced as one of USA Today’s “women of the year.”

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT ARE YOU DOING WALKIN ON MY DAMN STREET?

A woman was arrested after she shot her neighbor in the face using a water pistol because he was walking on ‘her street.’

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: BABY ON BOARD FOR A WILD RIDE.

A police chase on I-15 in Utah included a 5 month old baby in the back seat of the car

via Fox 13

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: GOD WHAT AN AWFUL WOMAN ON AN AWFUL SHOW WITH AN AWFUL HOST.

Jeanine Pirro erupts in response to her co-host’s comments that Vladimir Putin manipulated Donald Trump in order to take Ukraine.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT THIS WAS WAS CARELESS DRIVING

A motorcyclist crashed on a Daytona Beach drawbridge as it began to rise.

via WSBTV

Boner Candidate #3: THIS LICENSE IS ONLY GOOD IN LEGOLAND

After a police chase in England featuring a helicopter ended, the driver was discovered to only have an ID from Legoland that he received when he was a toddler.

via Kent News