Boner of the Day for March 1st, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: TINDER SWINDLER.

Simon Leviev aka the “Tinder Swindler” is asking for $20,000 to be seen at a nightclub after the success of Netflix’s documentary chronicling his scams.

via Page Six

Boner Candidate #2: MY HUSBAND SAID HE WOULD PLUNGE THE ‘F’ OUT OF IT.

A woman found her phone from a decade ago caught in her toilet.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: BANNING BOOKS IS EXHAUSTING.

In the wave of book banning, Canyons School District is exhausted with all the parental outcries of books that should be banned, and need to be reviewed. Now the school district is asking for local help to review the books.

via Deseret News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WE’RE GONNA STRING YOU UP.

Two men chased Nevada’s Governor and his wife out of a restaurant while threatening to ‘string him up by a light post.’

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: PAT, DID YOU KNOW YOUR BROTHER IS A JERK?

Jackson Mahomes is accused of scamming small businesses by asking for care packages of their products that he could advertise on Instagram without actually following through on the agreement.

via Larry Brown Sports

Boner Candidate #3: I’M NOT SURE WHY ANYONE THINKS THIS KIND OF THING IS FUNNY.

John Demsey was recently fired from Estee Lauder after a racist twitter post about a fake children’s book with a racist title.

via Daily Mail