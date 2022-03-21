Boner of the Day for March 21st, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: KYLE RITTENHOUSE AND HIS DELIGHTFUL SENSE OF HUMOR.

Kyle Rittenhouse recently posted a shopped video of his infamous crying face and an arm holding a gas pump, making a comment that Joe Biden is responsible for high gas prices.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: JESUS IN THE CLOSET.

Rachel Hamm, a Republican from California running for Secretary of State, said that she is running for office because Jesus spoke to her son in a closet.

via Salon

Boner Candidate #3: IT IS INCREDIBLE THAT THIS KIND OF BLATANT RACISM STILL EXISTS.

A drill team from Texas, the “Indianettes”, recently performed at Disney World while dancing and chanting “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em, Indians, scalp ’em!”.

via Inside The Magic

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WE CAN’T KEEP THIS DAMN DOG…HE’S GAY.

A North Carolina dog named Fezco was abandoned at a shelter by his new owners because they thought he was gay after they saw him humping another male dog.

via TMZ

Boner Candidate #2: HE HAD A WHAT IN HIS WHERE?

A man in Indiana required a 7 hour surgery and 780 stitches after he was brought to the hospital with a live chicken’s head stuck in his rectum.

via New Jersey Brief

Boner Candidate #3: DO THEY NOT UNDERSTAND THAT THIS IS ONLY A TV SHOW.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams president of United Earth by Star Trek after she revealed her love for the show in 2019. Conservative website, National Review, believes that Abrams did not deserve the honor to be “President of Earth”- forgetting that Star Trek is just a TV show.

via The Guardian