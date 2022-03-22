Boner of the Day for March 22nd, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS CONTROLLED BURN WAS NOT CONTROLLED

A ‘controlled burn’ led to an out of control grass fire in Harrisville, Utah.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: I NEED SOME SNACK MONEY

A 17 assaulted a man outside of a pizza shop because he needed some ‘snack money.’

via Triblive

Boner Candidate #3: HE’S JUST A MISERABLE HUGGIN’ HUMAN BEING.

In another example of textbook hypocrisy, Ted Cruz complained that the hearings for the new Supreme court nominee had become ‘too confrontational.’

via The Guardian

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SURE DO.

A man in Ohio told cops ‘I do dumb things when I get drunk’ after headbutting and smashing the glass door outside of a police station.

via WTRF

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE THIS WILL PUT THE FINAL NAIL IN HIS COFFIN

After a string of accusations, calls for Eric Greitens to resign have surfaced after his former wife accused him of physically abusing both her, and one of their sons.

via The New York Times

Boner Candidate #3: HE’S REACHED A NEW LOW AND I’M SURE HANNITY WILL HAVE HIM ON THE SHOW.

After Ashley Biden’s diary sold for $40,000, the founder of Project Veritas James O’Keefe is making unsupported claims that the diary was acquired legally.

via yahoo News