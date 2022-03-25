Boner of the Day for March 25th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I TOLD YOU; GET OUT OF MY HOUSE. WHAT? OH.

A drunken Florida man has been charged with aggravated battery and battery on a person over 65 after he entered a home which he thought was his and found a man inside.

via WESH

Boner Candidate #2: ONCE AGAIN THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA GOES AFTER A TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT.

Text messages written by wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, have been revealed, showing that Thomas sent almost two dozen messages to Mark Meadows trying to convince him to overturn the 2020 election.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #3: BREAKER ONE NINE. THIS HERE IS PEE PANTS. COME ON BACK.

Truckers in the “convoy” that have arrived in D.C. are complaining that there is nowhere for them to use the restroom so they are having to pee themselves.

via Huffpost

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR MAN NEEDS TO BE FED, WOMAN. GET SUPPER ON THE TABLE.

A recent post in the Subreddit “r/AITA” comes from a wife who is wondering if she’s the asshole because she refused to heat up her husband’s dinner after he woke her up at 11pm.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #2: WELL HE DOESN’T LIKE FUNDRAISING. HE LOATHES IT.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has been convicted on charges of lying to the feds about being in denial of where illegal campaign funds came from. In her testimony, Fortenberry’s wife told the court that her husband “loathed making fundraising calls”.

via AP News

Boner Candidate #3: WHY DIDN’T YOU STOP? “DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT.”

A taxi driver in Alabama led police on a chase through two states, ending in Tennessee, saying she didn’t pull over because, “I just didn’t feel like stopping today.”

via NY Post