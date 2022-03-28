Boner of the Day for March 28th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: EVERYONE IS TREATING THIS WOMAN LIKE SHE’S CRAZY AND I DON’T KNOW WHY.

A woman from Cleveland, Ohio called 911 to report that KFC only gave her 4 pieces of chicken instead of 8.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: THAT STORE IS LUCKY THAT ALL HE DID WAS CUT THEIR POWER.

A drunk man in Knoxville, Tennessee cut the power of a liquor store that refused to serve him.

via WATE

Boner Candidate #3: THE TEACHER SAID IT WOULD START AFFECTING HIS GRADES IF WE WERE LATE AGAIN.

A father in Utah was caught driving his son to school at over 100 mph.

via Fox 13

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: A CAR ACCIDENT WITH A PRE-DECEASED VICTIM.

A 5 car pile up included both a horse, and an already dead human corpse that flew out of a Honda Odyssey. Both the corpse and the horse are okay.

via Daily Star

Boner Candidate #2: A WEDDING TO REMEMBER

A wedding couple was arrested for domestic battery because they they got into a physical fight with one another just hours after their wedding.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: I UNDERSTAND COMPLETLY HOW THIS COULD END IN A STABBING.

A Florida woman stabbed her boyfriend in an argument over a Tyler Perry movie.

via Fox 35