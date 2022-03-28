Boner of the Day for March 28th, 2022

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: EVERYONE IS TREATING THIS WOMAN LIKE SHE’S CRAZY AND I DON’T KNOW WHY.
A woman from Cleveland, Ohio called 911 to report that KFC only gave her 4 pieces of chicken instead of 8.
Boner Candidate #2: THAT STORE IS LUCKY THAT ALL HE DID WAS CUT THEIR POWER.
A drunk man in Knoxville, Tennessee cut the power of a liquor store that refused to serve him.
Boner Candidate #3: THE TEACHER SAID IT WOULD START AFFECTING HIS GRADES IF WE WERE LATE AGAIN.
A father in Utah was caught driving his son to school at over 100 mph.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: A CAR ACCIDENT WITH A PRE-DECEASED VICTIM.
A 5 car pile up included both a horse, and an already dead human corpse that flew out of a Honda Odyssey. Both the corpse and the horse are okay.
Boner Candidate #2: A WEDDING TO REMEMBER
A wedding couple was arrested for domestic battery because they they got into a physical fight with one another just hours after their wedding.
Boner Candidate #3: I UNDERSTAND COMPLETLY HOW THIS COULD END IN A STABBING.
A Florida woman stabbed her boyfriend in an argument over a Tyler Perry movie.
