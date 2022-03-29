Boner of the Day for March 29th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS DEMONSTRATES VERY, EXTREMELY VERY, BAD JUDGEMENT.

A Michigan college student was arrested after exposing himself to a female police officer and yelling racial slurs during a game night hosted by the campus police.

via Morning Sun

Boner Candidate #2: MY DAD WAS CRAZY TOO.

In a viral video on TikTok, a dad is seen wearing a dog cone around his neck to match the dog sitting next to him.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #3: AND NOW I HAVE MONSTER LIPS.

A Philadelphia woman’s lips have gone viral after she posted a TikTok showing an allergic reaction to lip filler injections, comparing her lips to a character in Monster’s Inc.

via NY Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: LET’S SEE HOW FAR WE CAN GO WITH WITH THIS STUPID STORY.

Recently on his podcast, Joe Rogan offered to “train” Elon Musk to fight Vladimir Putin after Musk challenged Putin, putting stakes on Ukraine.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: SCHOOL LITTER BOXES TO CATER TO KIDS WHO SELF IDENTIFY AS KITTY CATS IS GOING TOO FAR.

Concerned Nebraska senator, Bruce Bostelman, recently addressed a false rumor that schools have been supplying litter boxes to children who self-identify as cats, not realizing that the story is fake.

via Trib Life

Boner Candidate #3: HOW MUCH MONEY DOES THE CITY OF ROY HAVE? BECAUSE SHE SHOULD GET IT ALL.

A woman in Roy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after she fell into an uncovered manhole as she exited a bus at a public bus stop.

via Fox 13