Boner of the Day for March 31st, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: OUR GIRLFRIEND TULSI AND OUR BOYFRIEND TUCKER.

In a recent Russian state television broadcast, prominent propagandist Vladimir Soloviev referred to Tulsi Gabbard as, “our girlfriend Tulsi”. A panelist asked if Gabbard is “some sort of a Russian agent” and Soloviev said “yes”.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #2: HEY, I WAS THERE FOR HER.

A video posted on TikTok has gone viral because it shows a man who brought his gaming system to his girlfriend’s delivery room to play during her 21-hour labor.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #3: ANOTHER BLOODY TRIP TO THE MAGIC KINGDOM.

A Philadelphia woman who has a goal to visit Disney World every month in 2022 is funding her trips by donating plasma twice a week.

via Mirror

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THE LEG. WAS TOO BUSY DEALING WITH DON’T SAY GAY AND CRITICAL RACE THEORY TO BOTHER WITH THAT LEGISLATION.

Nine months after the deadly condominium collapse in Florida, the legislative session has closed without changes made to building codes, condominium association laws or inspection regulations because the House and Senate could not come an agreement over key provisions.

via Washington Post

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU DON’T BELIEVE US, SMELL IT.

Procter and Gamble has apologized for an ad that was released on Chinese social media claiming that women’s feet are five times smellier than men’s.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #3: HERE’S ANOTHER ‘A MAN WAS SHOT IN THE FOOT OUTSIDE A WAFFLE HOUSE IN FLORIDA’ STORY FOR YOU.

An Alabama man on spring break in Panama City was shot in the foot outside of a Waffle House while gathering in a large, unruly crowd.

via AL.com