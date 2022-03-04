Boner of the Day for March 4th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON; THEY ALL LOOK THE SAME. THEY ALL HAVE THE SAME LAST NAME.

West Valley’s own Vanguard Academy was discovered to have questionable ties to the polygamous Kingston group which also goes by the name ‘the Order.’

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS ONLY GOING A HUNDRED.

A driver in Florida told police that ‘he was only going 100 mph’ when in reality, he was speeding at 130 mph.

via WFLA

Boner Candidate #3: BETTER LATE THAN NEVER.

After more then 200 failed attempts, a bill labelling lynching as a federal crime has finally been passed.

via Yahoo News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOU REALLY NEED TO CHECK THE SPELLING ON THESE THINGS.

A woman on TikTok tried to have her father’s name tattooed on herself as a tribute to him. His name was tattooed on as “Jhon” instead of “John.”

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #2: THE COPS ARE ALWAYS AFTER ME LUCKY CHARMS.

A shipment of cereal was found to be marijuana being smuggled to the UK.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: SQUATTERS!!!

A woman who bought a home in Florida discovered that it was already occupied by squatters who faked their housing contract.

via KSLTV