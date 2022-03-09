Boner of the Day for March 9th, 2022

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: WE DON’T CARE WHAT YOU LOOK LIKE EITHER.
Cameron Diaz, not the one writing this, recently revealed on a Podcast that she no longer cares about her appearance since leaving the film industry.
Boner Candidate #2: LIE BACK AND ENJOY IT.
Robert Reagan, a Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives made comments during a Facebook Live video saying, “I tell my daughters, ‘If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.'”
Boner Candidate #3: EARLY RETIREMENT? YOU BET. TAKE EARLY RETIREMENT.
Indiana teacher Michael Hosinski has been arrested and given early retirement after a police investigation of footage that shows the teacher slapping a student.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: MY CHILDHOOD DREAM WAS TO SHOOT A BUFFALO THROUGH THE HEART WITH AN ARROW.
NFL Star Derek Wolfe is receiving backlash after he posted photos to his Instagram of a buffalo that he had killed with arrows, saying that it was his “childhood dream”.
Boner Candidate #2: LIKE PRINCE JOHN….UH, I MEAN PRINCE JOHN.
During a recent appearance on Fox News, Lauren Boebert attempted to insult Joe Biden saying, “I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days: Joe Biden or Prince John from … uhhhh … Prince John…”
Boner Candidate #3: GIMME THEM PICKLES.
A teacher in Florida is facing misdemeanor battery charges after she bit two students over a jar of pickles. She says she was “just playing around”.
