Boner of the Day for May 26, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’LL KEEP HER OUT

Jordan James Berghout was charged with aggravated arson, for burning down his own trailer because he was having second thoughts about his girlfriend moving in. via KSL

Boner Candidate #2: RECTUM NOTHING COULD HAVE KILLED HIM

A man in India went into the doctor with a can of aerosolized deodorant in his rectum. via Gizmodo

Boner Candidate #3: BECAUSE THE GRADUATION CEREMONY IS SACRED

Canyon View High School student decorated their graduation cap in things that showed her Native American heritage and the school made her remove it. via Fox 13 Now

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: DUMB WOMAN JUMPED INTO THE MONKEY CAGE

Lucy Rae, a litigation assistant at a law firm in Texas, was fired after a video of her jumping into the Monkey Habitat at an El Paso Zoo surfaced. via The Hill

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, OKAY THEN

A recent poll shows that about 53% of Republican’s still believe that Donald Trump is still the true president of the United States. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #3: THE MANSON SNOT ROCKET

Marylin Manson has a warrant out for his arrest in New Hampshire for allegedly shooting a “snot rocket” at a female cameraperson during a concert. via People