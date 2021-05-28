Boner of the Day for May 28th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT THE HELL HAVE WE COME TO?

Vyvianna Quinonez, a passenger on a Southwest Airline flight, punched a flight attendant in the face when asked to prepare for landing. via Washington Post

Boner Candidate #2: THE DEEP STATE WAR IS COMMING

The Sanctuary Church purchases 40 acres of land in order to prepare for the deep state war that is coming to Texas. via Second Nexus

Boner Candidate #3: AN AVOIDABLE ACCIDENT

A K9 handler for a Georgia Sherriff’s Department left his K9 in the hot car after a long shift and it ended up killing it. via 13 WAMZ

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: UP UP AND AWAY

A youtuber in India tied balloons to his pet Pomeranian and watched it float up and into running into a balcony, while he and another woman laugh on the ground. via Mirror

Boner Candidate #2: THESE JAZZ FANS ARE BANNED FOR LIFE

Three Jazz fans were banned for life after they were throwing racist heckling remarks at Ja Morant during the warm ups of the Grizzlies vs. Jazz game. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #3: I TOLD ‘EM TO MOW THE LAWN

An Iowa man set fire to his neighbors lawn while they were in the house because they didn’t mow his lawn. via Siouxland News