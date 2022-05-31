Boner of the Day for May 31st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: MISTER MACDOUGALL HAD A ‘PROFOUND LACK OF INSIGHT.’
A man who offered to father 15 children for lesbian couples didn’t mention his inheritable, incurable condition.
Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT DEAD YET.
A 100 year old woman in Florida is being asked to prove that she’s alive because the government stopped sending her checks.
Boner Candidate #3: DID YOU KNOW BILL GATES HAS FAKE MEAT THAT HE GROWS IN A PEACH TREE DISH?
During yet another one of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s conspiracy theories, she said that Bill Gates has fake meat that he grows in a “peach tree dish.”