Boner of the Day for November 22nd, 2019

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SORRY SISTER…NO HABITS

A Catholic nun who was told she could stay in a retirement home in France only if she stopped wearing religious clothing was wronged, French officials say, in a case that they say misinterpreted the country’s laws prohibiting religious attire in some public spaces. The nun, who is over 70 and has not been publicly identified, had been living in a convent in southeastern France when she decided to retire in Haute-Saône, her native region farther north. Her application to live in a unit in a publicly funded retirement home in Vesoul, a town about 55 miles northeast of Dijon, was accepted in July. But the home, which is run by the local authorities, specified that she would have to accommodate the other residents by not wearing her religious habit or veil. In a letter sent to the nun, and seen this week by the news outlet Agence France-Presse, the retirement home told her that “all ostentatious signs of belonging to a religious community cannot be accepted in order to guarantee everyone’s serenity.” Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: A GRAVEYARD FOR HEADSTONES

It’s not something you see every day, a pile of old headstones. One Utah man said he was out with his family when they made the discovery. “My wife and I came to see the cats to show the kids,” Kevin Neumayer said as he stood near a cove of make-shift shelters for feral cats. It was the last thing Kevin expected to see when he was out with his family. “It’s just not something, you just don’t stumble upon – it’s not right,” said Kevin. “This is kind of creepy.” A large pile of in-tact headstones and large chunks of granite filler sitting at the base of a hill. “They’re just basically treating it as garbage and throwing it off the side of the hill, they should grind them up or deface them or take them to the dump,” said Kevin. It’s no mystery where these came from, head up the hill and you will find a cemetery called Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE MADE ME DO IT

Myles Garrett issued a statement on Thursday in response to his accusation about Mason Rudolph being widely reported and circulated earlier in the day. Garrett had his appeal hearing with the NFL on Wednesday over his indefinite suspension for bashing Rudolph in the head with the quarterback’s own helmet during “Thursday Night Football” last week. During the hearing, Garrett reportedly accused Rudolph of using a racial slur before their fight. The NFL upheld Garrett’s indefinite suspension and said they found no evidence of a racial slur being used. In his statement, Garrett stood by his accusation and said that he thought his conversation with the league would remain private. Read More

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE CAR REEKED OF REEFER; WHAT A SHOCK

There’s a time and a place for watching “South Park.” When you’re driving is not one of those times. When you’re driving and you’re high is definitely not one of those times. An Iowa City man learned that lesson the hard way Monday morning. A Johnson County deputy pulled over Griffen J. Vogelgesang Maurer, 18, around 7:11 a.m. near Dodge and Jefferson streets after seeing him watching “South Park” on his phone while driving, according to criminal complaints from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Vogelgesang Maurer’s car smelled of marijuana, and Vogelgesang Maurer admitted to recently smoking. He handed over marijuana, a pipe and grinder to the officer, police said. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THIS WAY I CAN DRIVE RIGHT ON THE EDGE OF SOBRIETY

An Uber driver whipped out a breathalyzer and blew into the device during a ride — a bizarre moment, recorded by his passenger — but Uber says it’s not what it looks like.Check out this video shot during an Uber ride last week in Nashville … you see the driver waving around a huge breathalyzer in his right hand as he drives down a street.The passenger, Kyle, tells TMZ … he noticed a sudden beeping noise in the car. He says the driver told him it was a safety feature in his vehicle causing the noise, and then reached under his seat to pull out the breathalyzer. Kyle says the driver blew into it, and the trip continued.In the video, you hear the driver say, “I just had this put in today, I haven’t perfected it.” The rider reported the troubling incident to Uber and requested a refund, and it hit him back with a generic response and a measly $5 credit to his account. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HOCKEY SPITTLE

The NHL announced that Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway has been suspended for three games thanks to his “spitting incident” involving Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson. The punishment was delivered by the league’s Hockey Operations department, not the Department of Player Safety. It happened during the end of a pretty wild brawl between the Capitals and Ducks, leading to Hathaway being ejected. For what it’s worth, Hathaway said that he regretted spitting at Gudbranson after the game. “Unfortunately, spit came out of my mouth after I got sucker punched and it went onto him,” Hathaway said. “It has no place. It was an emotional play by me. You don’t plan any of that stuff in your head, and it was a quick reaction and unfortunately the wrong one for me to a sucker punch.” Read More